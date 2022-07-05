Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Is Every Teenage Girl As She Recounts the Hilarious Reaction To Meeting Her ‘Favorite Rapper’

Despite Salma Hayek being one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, she keeps her private life separate from the public — especially regarding her lookalike daughter Valentina Pinault. Valentina is like any teenage girl, except with a billionaire father and an Oscar-nominated mom. But seriously, it’s so cute hearing about what Valentina loves, what hobbies she’s picked up, and her star-struck reaction to meeting her favorite rapper.

In a previous dual interview with Vogue Mexico, Pinault noted that some of her favorite artists are Lana Del Rey, and Fleetwood Mac, and surprisingly enough, her favorite rapper is Kanye West. Like any teenager, she can’t help but get star-struck sometimes, and she recounted the hilarious thing she first said to West when he arrived at their house.

Pinault remembered that her mother woke her up at nine in the morning, yelling, “Wake up! Put your makeup on!” West was coming over for breakfast and when Valentina heard the news, she was like a firestorm while getting ready. However, when the big moment came when she could meet her idol, she kind of drew a blank.

Instead of telling him how much she loves his music, all she could muster was the simple question: “Want Starbucks?”

She added in the interview, “[I] always do something like that.” Honestly, that’s so adorable and peak teenage behavior.

Hayek and her now-husband François-Henri Pinault announced they were expecting and engaged back in March 2007. They welcomed their daughter Valentina, 14, in Sept. of that year.

