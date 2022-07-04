Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Aren’t Shy About Their PDA on Family Vacation in Portofino

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are a couple who works hard and plays hard. Over the Fourth of July weekend, they are taking a much-needed break in Portofino, Italy on a superyacht vacation. Not only is the successful duo enjoying time away, their three kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son, Jack, 14, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, are there with them.

The duo was spotted strolling through the town earlier this week, looking relaxed and happy to be away from their busy careers. The supermodel was chicly dressed in white linen pants and a long-sleeve black shirt. The NFL star kept it casual with blue shorts, a white T-shirt, and a navy blue baseball cap worn backward. They even took the time to have one of their kids snap of photo of them embracing arm-in-arm as they capped the moment off with a little PDA.

Brady and Bündchen’s relationship has always been a hot topic of discussion because they take their family priorities very seriously, especially since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s season demands so much of his time. The athlete even admitted that he was working on being a better dad and partner because he believes they deserve the best of him. “[During] the off-season, my family’s got a lot of time. I’ve enjoyed that. I can still do a better job of that,” he revealed to Us Weekly. “It’s just constantly trying to be a little bit better each day.”

With the family in full vacation mode, it doesn’t even appear that football is at the top of his list right now. That will all change as he hits preseason training upon his return to the United States, but for now, it’s all about his love for Bündchen and sneaking in a little extra snuggling while he can.

