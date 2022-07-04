Zooey Deschanel Reveals the Sweet Reason Why She’s Happy to Put Her Jonathan Scott Romance on Display

Before her romance with Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel kept her private life off the radar when she was married to her former husband, Jacob Pechenik. That low-key strategy has completely changed now that she is involved with the very public HGTV personality, and she’s not going to apologize for the sudden change.

The couple, who famously met during an adorable segment of Carpool Karaoke in 2019, has been open about their romance and the newly renovated Los Angeles home that they just moved into. When Deschanel began dating the home renovator, she realized they were very different personalities, and that took some adjustment. “[Jonathan’s] from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him for him,” she told Bustle in a recent interview. As their love for each other grew, the 42-year-old actress warmed up to the idea of sharing more about her personal life — and for the sweetest reason.

We love to see Zooey Deschanel's thriving blended family in this sweet photo. https://t.co/a8NBmtKgEf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 20, 2022

“I’m like, ‘He’s so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn’t I want to tell everybody?’” she added. Scott was very gentle and understanding as his girlfriend joined him in their public displays of affection — he didn’t push her before she was ready. “It’s one thing to just play different characters, but it’s another thing to really create a whole brand around making sure that it’s OK to be yourself and to be passionate about what you want to be passionate about,” he explained to the outlet. The reality star even jokes about his dating status with the well-loved New Girl star. “I tell anyone who asks, ‘Oh, don’t worry. I know I’m dating up,’” he continued.

Fans are equally receptive to Deschanel’s social media posts and the couple, who is now a powerhouse duo in the home renovation world. It’s opened up new avenues for the actress, who is readily embracing the opportunities and her love for Scott.

