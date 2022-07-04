Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Appear To Be In Full Nesting Mode After Reportedly Buying Their Dream Family Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe the Bennifer 2.0 reunion is officially over a year old now. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went from quietly dating to a full-on engagement in a blended-family mode in the blink of an eye. With their forever in mind, the couple appears to be keeping their daily relationship grounded with just-like-us weekend errands.

Lopez and Affleck were spotted on July 3 doing a very Los Angeles Sunday activity: visiting the Melrose Trading Post flea market. Celebrities are often spotted here looking for vintage wares for their home, or trendy clothing to add to their wardrobe, but it’s rare to spot A-listers like these two. Yet the dynamic duo kept their appearance very low-key to get their to-do list checked off. Lopez wore a form-fitting black turtleneck paired with a long, patchwork skirt, her Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses , and gold hoops. Affleck was in his casual-dad gear with khaki pants, a white T-shirt, and sneakers. They appeared to be in a great mood as J.Lo held lovingly onto his arm while they strolled through the flea market.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA.

The engaged couple also picked up a few prints that they might be using in their new $60 million Beverly Hills home they reportedly bought from Mariah Carey’s ex-fiancé James Packer. While they haven’t confirmed their new residence, moving boxes were spotted being transported from their old location to the massive estate. Lopez and Affleck had been looking for the perfect property for some time to handle all of their A-list needs while still making a comfortable home for their kids, daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, and her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck mcla@broadimage/MEGA.

It looks like their weekend outing was a success — and so completely normal. If only Bennifer 1.0, who spent most of their time on glamorous red carpets, could see how wonderfully grounded Bennifer 2.0 turned out — it’s a lovely and delightful surprise.

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.