Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Celebrate ‘Best Year’ of Their Lives With Romantic Anniversary Posts

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have never been shy about their love for one another. On their first wedding anniversary on July 3, the couple shouted from the rooftops how much they love each other with sweet Instagram posts reminiscing about their magical day.

Stefani decided to make a video of romantic clips from their wedding day to the singer of the summer, Elvis Presley, with “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” She shared moments of them slow dancing like there isn’t anyone else in the room, Shelton lifting her veil and sharing a kiss with his bride, and posing for photos in front of a sign that read, “B & G.” She captioned her romantic Instagram Reel, “1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton” with a red heart emoji.

Shelton was equally as loving to the “Hollaback Girl” singer with a snapshot that showed them gazing into each other’s eyes while dancing. Stefani cradled her head in her hands as he held tightly onto her at her waist. The Voice judge wrote, “Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!” Of course, the 52-year-old mom of three jumped in the comments with an adorable response, “my dream man – thank u God !!! gx.”

The couple has been open about hitting their “rock bottom” after divorcing around the same time — he split from Miranda Lambert and she broke up with Gavin Rossdale. Shelton vividly described Stefani’s support around this difficult time to Good Dish, “It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like.” They went through that life transition together and found love on the other side — it’s a fairytale come true for both of them.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite famous wife guys.