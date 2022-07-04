Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tom Cruise Made a Maverick-Style Appearance at British Grand Prix on His 60th Birthday

Kristyn Burtt
July 3, 2022, Towcester, Great Britain: Plus Icon
Tom Cruise's 60th Birthday at 2022
Tom Cruise isn’t one to just celebrate his birthday with a cake around the kitchen table, he likes to do it in grand style. That’s why he stopped by the 2022 British Grand Prix where his appearance was celebrated by other celebrities and racing fans.

His 60th birthday on July 3 was definitely a Maverick-style appearance — a big of swag and those Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses favored by his Top Gun character. Cruise has every reason to toast his blockbuster summer movie since it has already made over a billion dollars worldwide, and with his milestone birthday — this is a big Hollywood year for him. He was spotted supporting his “great friend” and Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, after his race, wearing a light blue polo shirt and black pants, according to Page Six. He was swarmed by fans and happily posed for selfies as reporters clamored to interview the movie star.

Cruise has been enjoying his birthday festivities all weekend, which included a stop at Adele’s concert in Hyde Park on Friday. He apparently is quite the fanboy when it comes to the “Hello” singer’s music because he was spotted “living his best life” and “bopping along” at her concert, according to a Sun source. “He was really going for it with his dancing and seemed to know all the words to sing along,” they revealed.

It’s unknown whether Cruise and Adele came face to face after her concert, but she’s probably pretty excited that this summer’s biggest box office star thinks the world of her singing. “Tom loves coming to Hyde Park and has been to see The Eagles and the Rolling Stones there before,” the insider added, “But he really is a massive Adele fan and loved every minute.” Now, that’s a great way to celebrate a new decade.

