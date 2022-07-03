Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Secret to Their Long Marriage Is Apparently This Extreme Version of ‘Couples Therapy’

Some couples talk out their feelings, and some like to express themselves in the bedroom, but for A-list couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, they like to do the extreme. As a form of “couples therapy,” they rock-climb.

On July 1, Ripa posted a snapshot of her and Consuelos rock climbing in the extreme heat on the side of a mountain. Ripa cheekily posted the impressive photo with the caption: “Couples therapy 🧗‍♀️🧗‍♂️.”

In the photo, we see the loving couple easily climb up the mountain, fully dressed in the appropriate gear. But can we take a second to talk about their sculpted legs? We’re in awe (and so is the comment section!)

Ripa and Consuelos recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, and their love story is adorable. They originally met on the set of All My Children and eloped a year after meeting. Talk about meant to be! They share three wonderful children named Michael Joseph, 25, Lola Grace, 21, and Joaquin Antonio, 19.

But along with rock climbing, Ripa says “sexy time” is also an amazing “couples therapy.” On a 2021 episode of Ripa’s talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan per EOnline, Ripa said Consuelos is like: “’Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. You’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.’”

Consuelos cut in claiming, “Love,” but Ripa quickly corrected him, saying: “Love and sexy time.”

