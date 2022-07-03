Kate Hudson Celebrates the Sunny Weather With a Beautiful Nearly-Nude Snapshot

Kate Hudson is making the most of this gorgeous sunny weather by posting an even more gorgeous, topless photo of herself.

On July 2, Hudson decided to celebrate the amazing summer weather with a gorgeous, topless snapshot of herself. She posted the stunning photo with the caption: “🌞’s out ☕️☕️☕️.”

In the photo, we see Hudson living her best life, to be honest. She’s cheekily sipping on some tea while her hair gently covers her almost entirely exposed breasts. This truly looks like a super-cool album cover and we’re living for it.

And we’re not the only ones living for it because so many of her A-list friends are obsessed with the photo. Some of her superstar friends like Michelle Pfeiffer and Paris Hilton commented with loving emojis while more of her celebrity friends like Janelle Monáe said: “I must recreate this 😍😍😍😍 Icon.”

The Oscar-nominated actress and Fabletics founder is all about wellness. She’s frequently talked about how she works to remain feeling good and confident about herself. In a previous interview with Forbes, she was asked how she thinks people could start feeling comfortable in their own skin. “When I look at women who are not feeling good about themselves, I feel like it starts internally. At some point, we have to realize that no matter what we do on the outside contentment can only come internally, she said. “It is about understanding and feeling good about yourself no matter where you are at.”

She added, “We are all going to get old and change and gain weight at some point. We have to find out what really matters to us, and that just can’t be external.”

