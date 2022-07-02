Vera Wang Shows Off Toned Midriff in Chic Bubblegum Pink Ensembles During 73rd Birthday Bash

Vera Wang’s birthday bash was a sight to see: pink in every corner, glittering party outfits, and of course, a radiant icon dancing the night away. The fashion icon posted a series of posts from her birthday bash, ranging from shots of her looking sensational in a baby pink outfit to shots of her new prosecco. While all the shots are different, they all have the same caption: “Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!! #VeraWangParty.”

You can see our favorite sets of photos.

In the first set of photos, we see Wang looking absolutely gorgeous with her dramatic pink top with a matching miniskirt and her newly pink-dyed hair. She’s also wearing a tiara as she’s holding onto a bottle of her new prosecco.

In the next set of photos, we get another snapshot of her prosecco (and her gorgeous pink manicure), followed by a snapshot of her glamorous look and long legs.

In the last set of photos, we see a show-stopping look from Wang: a sparkly pink bandeau top and mini skirt combo that shows off her toned abs. She’s singing karaoke with her friends and looking absolutely stunning throughout.

Wang just celebrated her 73rd birthday and fans are marveling at how youthful and stunning the designer looks.

Wang opened up to the BBC per Yahoo Life in a previous interview about how she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.” She said she’s never thought of going out of her way to preserve a youthful look “in a fanatical, obsessive way.” The designer added, “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.”

