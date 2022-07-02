Fans Can’t Stop Staring at Elizabeth Hurley’s Long Legs in Her Ethereal Beach Photoshoot

While Elizabeth Hurley usually wows fans with a radiant bikini snapshot or a plunging designer dress, the Bedazzled star has shaken things up a bit. With her newest photoshoot, she’s rocking a delicate yet ethereal slip dress that shows off her mile-long legs.

On July 1, Hurley posted a series of photos with the caption, “At last!! We have my favourite, silk Leopard Slip Dress in stock- it folds into nothing in your suitcase and I live in it on vacation 😘😘😘 http://www.elizabethhurley.com/.”

In the first photo, we see Hurley glowing as she wears the leopard-print slip dress on a boat. In the next two photos, we see her looking hypnotizing and stunning as she wears the flowing dress on the beach.

Like usual, fans flooded the comment section with compliments like “In love? Yes!” and “Incredibly gorgeous.”

The bikini designer usually posts her newest swimwear collection from her self-named brand, but we’re truly in love with this delicate dress that’s perfect for those chilled-out, hot days. She originally founded the line back in 2005, expanding to multiple different types of outerwear for women and girls.

Hurley has been open about nearly everything in her life, from her ongoing fight to find a cure for breast cancer to aging in the public eye. She previously said she doesn’t stress about aging in an interview with Healthy Living Magazine: “There’s zero point in dreading anything inevitable and I never have. Much better to concentrate on what you can change.” She added, “The kinder and nicer you are to yourself and those around you will make you glow from within — no matter what birthday you hit.”

