Heidi Klum Has a Major Fashion Moment in Shapely Missoni Dress for TV Appearance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum sure knows how to make a memorable mark during a TV appearance. The 49-year-old supermodel stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night wearing a show-stopping dress by Missoni — and she knew she looked fabulous.

It was the perfect opportunity to have a major fashion moment because she was there to promoter her Amazon Prime show, Making the Cut, which will be back for its third season on Aug. 19. The zig-zag pattern sparkled as the long gown hugged every curve and showed off her statuesque figure. She paired the outfit with black sandals, simple gold earrings, and her gorgeous blonde hair framing her face in soft waves. Klum gave the designer plenty of shout-outs with six Instagram posts and a mention in her Instagram Story — she loved the couture look.

Klum also gave some love to co-star Tim Gunn on the late-night talk show, whom she called her “TV husband” who “loves so dearly.” She added, “I mean, 16 years we did Project Runway together and now three years Making the Cut. What is different now is actually all of you can shop the beautiful clothes that are being made on the show.” So fans can jump from Amazon Prime to the Amazon store to buy the stylish looks of each episode, making it a full-service experience for TV viewers.

The supermodel continues to stay booked and busy because she always has several irons in the fire with the current season of America’s Got Talent, Germany’s Next Top Model, and of course, Making the Cut. We wouldn’t be surprised that if some of these shows continue to run over the next few years, Klum might hand over the reins to the other superstar in her family, daughter Leni Klum. It’s a great way to keep a fashion empire running.

Before you go, click here to see all the famous ’90s supermodels who have since become moms.