Melania Trump Reportedly Had No Interest in Condemning Violence of January 6 Insurrection

While Melania Trump isn’t testifying before the House Select committee about the Jan. 6 insurrection, her former senior aide Stephanie Grisham added an interesting twist to the conversation about the then-first lady’s reaction. Melania wasn’t largely in the mix that day, that responsibility seemed to fall on Ivanka Trump’s hands to calm down dad Donald Trump, but Grisham thought that it might be a good idea for the first lady to make a statement.

Grisham shared a screenshot of a text message to an “MT” (reportedly the first lady) on Twitter on Tuesday. The former White House adviser wrote, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?” The alleged response from Melania was a definitive, “No.” There were no other thoughts or reasons as to why she chose to stay silent on that tragic day.

Grisham told CNN’s New Day that she felt obligated to share that text after listening to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. “I felt compelled to show that text because it was a lot of context I thought, and again, knowing Melania like I did, I was so disappointed and discouraged and sickened that she wouldn’t stand up and just say simply, ‘There should be no violence,’” she explained. Grisham also told The Washington Examiner that the text was the final straw for her and that she “resigned immediately after her response.”

It took Melania five days to issue an official statement, writing that she was “disappointed and disheartened” by the riot on Capitol Hill, but she also took the time to address the “salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations” which she said were “from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda.” History will likely tell a different tale than her spin of the day’s events, but Melania doesn’t seem bothered about it either way.

