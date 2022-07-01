Kate Middleton Loves These Comfortable Sneakers — & They’re Currently Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton has always been known for her stunning formal fashion. We’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge stun at movie premieres, royal family festivities, and so much more over the years. But if we’re being honest, we love her casual style the most. The mom of three has mastered the perfect summer midi dress, espadrilles, and now sneakers! Actually, Kate has been sporting one particular brand of sneakers for quite a while, and you can get a pair for yourself at Nordstrom for up to 55 percent off.

For the past few years, anytime Kate’s made an appearance at an event that’s called for a more relaxed dress code, she’s sported a pair of sustainable Veja sneakers. These shoes are so comfortable, and the Duchess of Cambridge has even worn them during royal duties in Scotland. Back in May 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with fishermen from the Pittenweem Fishermen’s Mutual Association, for which Kate sported a pair of metallic Veja sneakers. (You can get a good look at them in the last photo from the tweet below.)

Meeting with fishermen from the Pittenweem Fishermen’s Mutual Association and their families to hear about the fishing industry in Fife, and the impact of the last year on fishing communities on the East Coast of Scotland, before enjoying a seafood BBQ 🦐 pic.twitter.com/9ocVqIpSGf — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

Although the pair of sneakers Kate wore in May 2021 aren’t on sale, there are plenty more styles by Veja that you can get right now. Take a look at our roundup below.

Condor 2 Running Shoe

Image: Veja via Nordstrom Veja via Nordstrom.

This pair of Veja sneakers is perfect for giving your look a pop of color. The Condor 2 Running Shoe features hues of blue, purple, and fuchsia and provide lasting comfort while you’re on your feet. This pair of sneakers is currently 50 percent off, too.

Roraima High Top Sneaker

Image: Veja via Nordstrom Veja via Nordstrom.

The hiker-inspired Roraima High Top Sneaker is completely ideal for when you need a sturdy shoe to get you through the day. Even better, the lining of this sneaker is made of recycled materials, so you can feel good about how much you spend. Speaking of the price point, this style is 55 percent off right now!

Marlin Running Sneaker

Image: Veja via Nordstrom Veja via Nordstrom.

If you want a more classic, stream-lined look for your footwear, then the Marlin Running Sneaker is the way to go. This shoe is made of complete eco-friendly materials and made with your running performance in mind. You’ll get a lot of use out of these shoes — and they’re currently 50 percent off.

x Rick Owens Performance Running Shoe

Image: Veja via Nordstrom Veja via Nordstrom.

One last look we want to show you is the x Rick Owens Performance Running Shoe. If you’re looking for a material that offers real breathability, this is the style for you. The sneaker features a breathable mesh and padded collar for total comfort while you’re on your feet.

