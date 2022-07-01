Linda Evangelista Makes Rare Public Appearance After Revealing Cosmetic Procedure Left Her ‘Permanently Deformed’

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
It’s been almost a year since supermodel Linda Evangelista went public with her lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, the parent company of the CoolSculpting fat-reducing cosmetic surgery procedure that reportedly left her “disfigured.” The 57-year-old star has stayed largely out of the public eye for the last six years because she developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, which is a hardening of localized fat.

Even after undergoing two corrective surgeries, which did not help the issue, Evangelista revealed she fell into depression and became a “recluse.” Earlier this year, she gave People magazine an exclusive look at her body now because she was “done hiding” and no longer wanted to live with the shame. Even though she came forward, the fashionista has kept a relatively low profile since then.

On Wednesday, she was spotted in New York City in a rare public outing, but we hope that this is the start of her comeback. (See the photos HERE.) She looks fabulous with her makeup-free face and her hair pulled back while out enjoying a day in Manhattan. Evangelista kept it casual with a denim shirt, black pants, and the ultra-comfy footwear du jour, Birkenstocks. It looked like she was having a conversation on the phone while the photos were snapped, but she appeared peaceful and happy in the images.

With so many of her fellow supermodel colleagues still working in the industry, let’s hope this is a sign that Evangelista might be open to a return to the runway. Or, perhaps continuing to share her tale because it’s a great reminder to love the body we are in — and her story is a powerful one.

