Ciara’s Stunning Air Jordan Bodysuit Shows Off Every Gorgeous Curve for New Music Video

Clear the way for Ciara, who is not only making a big return to music, but she’s also showing how to step up your fashion game in a creative way. While not all of us wear bodysuits to work, the 36-year-old singer and her stylist found an innovative — and sexy — way to repurpose a pair of Air Jordan 4 sneakers.

Showing off the footwear while wearing a white bathrobe in the first moment of her Instagram Reel, Ciara cleverly starts off the video using audio from her new single, “Jump.” The clip then cuts to reveal the stunning bodysuit, complete with elements of the black, white, and red leather hugging her body and the shoelaces used as ties for the corset-style outfit. The stylish statement features cutouts to show off her fit physique and it hugs every curve — she looks incredible.

Fans will have to wait a week until the track is officially released, but this will be her first music launch since the 2020 song, “Rooted.” However, Ciara isn’t the only one in the family who has the musical gene, it looks like two of her children are ready to follow in her footsteps. Son Future Zahir, 8, from her relationship with ex-fiancé Future, and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, from her marriage to Russell Wilson, are already showing signs of their musical talents. “Future loves music and sports. Sienna loves music. I think she’s going to run the world one day. She is 5 going on 21 for sure,” Ciara exclusively told SheKnows.

With a talented mama like Ciara, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another generation stepping into the music spotlight. For now, though, it’s all about Ciara with a sizzling summer hit, and that smoking-hot bodysuit.

