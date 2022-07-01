Kim Kardashian Is Ready for Khloé to Find Her Soulmate After Being ‘Treated Poorly’ by Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is stepping back into the dating world, but no one seems happier about her current love life situation than her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and momagaer Kris Jenner. With the news the Good American founder is reportedly dating a private equity investor, thanks to an introduction from Kim, the family is hoping she finds her forever person.

“Kim and Kourtney have always been Khloé’s biggest supporters and they have seen how much drama she’s gone through with nearly every relationship she’s been in, a source told Hollywood Life. Now, the family is “so happy” Khloé is doing something for herself after “being treated poorly” by Tristan Thompson during their time together. The Kardashian insider added the family wants Khloé “to find someone who deserves all of the love she gives because she deserves the world.”

Khloé Kardashian's recent separation from Tristan Thompson might mean the TV personality is making an active change in how she approaches love and dating. https://t.co/nFzcrf9ky8 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 21, 2022

Some family insiders believe that Thompson is still catching feelings for his ex now that she’s back out in the dating world — but he blew his chance several times over. After the athlete had a baby boy with Maralee Nichols while he was dating Khloé, the 38-year-old reality star finally threw in the towel on their relationship. “Khloe is looking and feeling better than ever and sees nothing wrong in dating again,” the source said. “The only thing she’s still looking for is the perfect partner to share her life with.”

There have been no updates on who Khloé’s new mystery man is, but we are surprised how she’s been able to keep those details under wraps. The good news is that she’s able to enjoy the romance in private and away from the prying eyes who want to know more.

Before you go, click here to learn more about celebrities who’ve opened up about dating after divorce.