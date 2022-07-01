It sounds like no one is more surprised that Lori Loughlin went to jail than her former Full House co-star Dave Coulier. He recently revealed how he felt when he learned about her involvement, along with husband Mossimo Giannulli, in the college admissions scandal.

“If you would have said at the beginning of Full House, ‘Who’s the one person who’s going to end up going to jail?’ Lori was last on the list,” Coulier told E! News. He’s not criticizing the former Hallmark star; he’s just explaining the whole situation from his perspective since he’s known her for over three decades. Calling it a “strange turn,” the actor who played Uncle Joey on the long-running series, has a lot of love for her. “Lori is my best girlfriend in life,” he added. “We make each other laugh really hard through the tough times and the fun times.”

Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection.

Loughlin’s sitcom family rallied around her after she was arrested and convicted of committing fraud after paying $500,000 to mastermind Rick Singer to get daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California. Coulier vouched that the 57-year-old actress is a “wonderful human being” and that critics should reserve their judgment because Loughlin hasn’t shared her side of the saga. “There’s a lot of untold story underneath that I don’t think a lot of people know,” he explained, “We all make mistakes.”

Coulier isn’t the only one who has publicly supported Loughlin, the late Bob Saget remained steadfast in his love for her, as did Candace Cameron Bure who told the 2019 Kids Choice Awards audience, “A loving family sticks together no matter what.” That’s exactly how the Full House clan stuck by Loughlin’s side — acknowledging her erroneous ways, but still having her back every step of the way.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.