Prince Harry’s Diana Awards Speech Reveals He Sees So Much of His Mom in Kids Archie & Lilibet

On what would have been Princess Diana’s 61st birthday, her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to their late mother with the 2022 Diana Awards. The brothers came together to honor those recipients of the prize, and reflected on their mother’s enduring legacy nearly 25 years after her tragic death. In his own words, Prince Harry revealed how much he sees his mother in people he meets around the world, and in his own children Archie and Lilibet.

“Today, we’re reflecting on what would have been my mother’s 61st birthday. And this year is also 25 years since her passing,” Prince Harry said in his touching speech. “There isn’t a day during the past two and half decades where I haven’t thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother, but on all of our lives.”

The Duke of Sussex went on to say, “I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations,” he went on. “I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day.”

Since becoming a father of two, Harry has made it a priority to instill in both 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet just how much Princess Diana meant to him and how she impacted the world. The father of two has spoken openly about how he feels more connected to his mother now than ever in recent years, and concluded his speech with that same moving sentiment. “My mother instilled in me, and in all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world. And now, as a husband and a parent, my mother’s voice is even stronger in my life.”

