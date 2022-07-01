Prince William’s Emotional Letter Celebrating Mom Diana’s Legacy Reminds Us How Much Her Impact Is Still Felt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Today, July 1, marks what would have been Princess Diana’s 61st birthday. The late Princess of Wales left an indelible impact on the world, and years following her tragic death in 1997, her sons are doing their individual work to keep her legacy alive. Prince William commemorated his mother’s birthday with a touching letter to the recipients of the Diana Award, and his moving words serve as a reminder of how Diana’s global influence endures to this day.

In his letter to the 2022 Diana Award recipients, which celebrates young people making a positive change in their communities while also encouraging mentorship for future generations, William wrote that the beneficiaries of the prize “truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all. I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them,” he continued. You can read the Duke of Cambridge’s full remarks HERE.

Princess Diana's positive influence is still felt today. https://t.co/cV514lAf8u — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 28, 2022

When we think of Diana’s lasting impact on the world, her humanitarian efforts and ability to relate to ordinary people wholly stand atop the list of her accomplishments. It’s something the late Princess of Wales passed on to her two boys, and a quality Prince Harry and William surely want to their own children to inherit.

It’s been nearly 25 years since Diana’s death, and over the course for more than two decades, William and Harry have continued to keep their mother’s memory alive in nearly everything they do. Whether it’s their interactions with people around the world, using their platforms to highlight worthy causes, or honoring their mother’s work, seeing the ways in which Diana’s sons continue her work surely endears the hearts of longtime royal fans even more. William’s words are truly an apt and touching way of remembering his mother on such a special day.

Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret by Ken Wharfe

Image: John Blake John Blake

For years, Inspector Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana’s closest confidants. The late Princess of Wales’ former bodyguard offers an intimate account of the famous royal’s life in Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret. The memoir offers new insight into what we thought we knew about Princess Diana, with unfiltered anecdotes and reflections on her life through Wharfe’s eyes.

'Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret' by Ken Wharfe $17.10 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.

