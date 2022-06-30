Katie Holmes Is Making the Case for Eye-Popping Summer Footwear — Here’s Where to Shop the Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of our favorite celebs have been showcasing fresh trends this time of year. When it comes to building an outfit that’s perfect for the summer season, it can sometimes feel like shoes are the last thing on your mind. But not for Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted rocking some pretty bold footwear while out and about in New York City, and we found similar styles at Nordstrom and on Amazon that’ll make any of your summer outfits pop.

Holmes has long been a great style reference. Whether she’s rocking a fabulous new frock by Kate Spade, or sporting some practical accessories, we love how she always accommodates her laidback style without ever sacrificing a fashionable aesthetic. Just a few days ago, the mom of one was spotted out in SoHo sporting the look below. While we were all about the muted, neutral tones, it was her footwear that really popped.

Katie Holmes in SoHo, New York City during June 2022 ZapatA/MEGA.

Holmes fashioned a pair of burnt sienna clogs that really added to her outfit. Not only did they look comfortable enough to walk the cobblestone streets of New York, they really made a statement. Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Holmes’ footwear has been the centerpiece of her outfit. More recently, the actress was photographed wearing blue ballet flats, completing her boho-chic look. Check out the photo HERE. Now that we’ve fully fawned over Holmes’ impeccable taste in footwear, take a look at some of our favorite flats and clogs featuring bold colors ideal for summer.

Andy Clog by BØRN

Image: BØRN via Nordstrom BØRN via Nordstrom.

Andy Clog by BØRN $109.95

Let’s kick this list off with a style similar to what Holmes wore earlier this month. The Andy Clog by BØRN is a great example of how you can mix comfort with flair. Pair this shoe with your favorite jeans, a classic white T-shirt, and some gold accessories, and you have an outfit that’s perfect for running errands for the day.

Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman

Image: Sam Edelman via Nordstrom Sam Edelman via Nordstrom.

Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman $69.96 – $120.00

When it comes to casual footwear, you really can’t go wrong with the classic ballet flat. The Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman comes in a number of colors, and is overwhelming beloved by shoppers. (Check out those glowing reviews!) This shoe will be one of your go-to pair for days when you have to stay on your feet.

Tucker Loafer by Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman via Nordstrom Sam Edelman via Nordstrom.

Tucker Loafer by Sam Edelman $89.96

Another style of comfortable, flat shoe is the loafer, and this selection will surely give the proper summer outfit a major pop of color. The Tucker Loafer by Sam Edelman comes in Canyon Clay and Pistachio Se (pictured above). Not only do we love this style, we love that it’s currently 30% off!

Pointed Toe Ballet Flat by MAIERNISI JESSI

Image: MAIERNISI JESSI via Amazon MAIERNISI JESSI via Amazon.

Pointed Toe Ballet Flat by MAIERNISI JESSI $16.09 - $26.99 on Amazon.com

We’re back on our ballet flat obsession with the Pointed Toe Ballet Flat courtesy of MAIERNISI JESSI . This selection has a number of different colors and sizes available. And we love that the prices on this start at just $16.09.

Ballet Flat by Dear Time

Image: Dear Time via Amazon Dear Time via Amazon.

Ballet Flat by Dear Time $9.99 - $26.99 on Amazon.com

One last flat for your perusal — the Ballet Flat by Dear Time . This classic look also comes in a bevy of colors, and much like the previous selection, it’s price point it completely affordable.

