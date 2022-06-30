Paulina Porizkova Celebrates Fellow Supermodel Christie Brinkley for ‘Making Aging Look Fun’

Paulina Porizkova is proving to be every woman’s best ally when it comes to aging gracefully and openly discussing some of those hard topics that come with each season of life. This time, she’s celebrating fellow supermodels Christie Brinkley and Yasmin Warsame after they appeared on a panel called a “Wrinkle in Time” in Aspen, Colorado.

Porizkova wore the color-of-the-moment (pink!) in a long, flowing summer dress. Brinkley shined in her floral-patterned look with a thigh-high slit, showing off her fit physique, and Warsame looked gorgeous in her neutral-toned outfit with a pop of purple in the print. All of the women are over the age of 45, and still killing it in the fashion industry, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still work to be done when it comes to ageism.

That’s why 57-year-old Porizkova is happy to salute her stunning friends and their accomplishments. She wrote in the caption to Brinkley, “Thank you Christie for making aging look fun and being an eternal ray of sunshine.” At 68 years old, Brinkley has continued to model and expanded her business empire with ventures like her Bellissima Prosecco line of wines. Porizkova was equally as sweet when talking about the 46-year-old Warsame, writing about her gratitude, “Yasmin for your vulnerability and strength of talking about starting over and reinventing yourself.”

Porizkova also made sure to send one final powerful message about women over the age of 45, she summed up, “United, we can’t be ignored.” With the supermodel continuing to push boundaries on topics like ageism and sexism, she’s making sure her voice is heard loudly and clearly.

