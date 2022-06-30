Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Ray Liotta’s Fiancée & Daughter Share an Emotional Red-Carpet Moment One Month After His Death

Kristyn Burtt
It’s been just over a month since Ray Lotta passed away in his sleep at the age of 67, but his legacy still lives on. On Wednesday, the actor’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen Liotta came together to honor him at the premiere of his final project, Apple TV+’s Black Bird.

Karsen, 23, wore a black minidress with just a touch of silver sparkle at the hem and kept her long auburn hair down and straight. Nittolo also chose to wear black but opted for a classic jumpsuit instead, paired with black sandals. Their appearance seemed bittersweet as they warmly embraced in front of the photographers. Karsen gave a sweet smile as it was happening and Nittolo closed her eyes to take in the moment.

His fiancée gave a loving tribute to the Goodfellas star just days after his passing and remembered the bond that held them together. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever,” Nittolo wrote. “We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other.” Karsen also remembered her dad with a moving collection of snapshots from her life growing up. She captioned her homage to him, “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”

Ray died on May 26, and the cause of his death has still not been revealed. At the time, he was working in the Dominican Republic on an upcoming film, Dangerous Waters, Nittolo was with him on the island and no foul play is suspected. What is clear is how loved the actor was, not only by the entertainment community but also by the family members, who miss him the most.

