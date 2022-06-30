Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Reported Reaction to Bullying Investigation Might Indicate They Have Insight to Results

Did Meghan Markle bully palace staff members when she was working in her senior royal role? The world will never know after Buckingham Palace confirmed that they will not release the results to the public. However, it’s Meghan and Prince Harry’s reported reaction that has us curious if they were given insight into what the investigation discovered.

The Sussexes are reportedly “disappointed” that the findings will not be shared with the public, according to an E! News source. That makes it feel like the Duchess of Sussex was possibly exonerated, but the palace is trying to save themselves from their own public embarrassment. If Meghan was guilty, she would be happy that the report never sees the light of day, right? That’s why their response is so crucial to analyzing why the royal family is burying the final discoveries.

By taking a look at the initial leak by The Sunday Times where an insider revealed that the report would never see the light of day to “limit tensions between the Sussexes and the palace”, it feels like a behind-the-scenes PR campaign was already in the works. Did the royal family feel betrayed by the couple’s airing of their dirty laundry across the globe and start an investigation curiously timed to the Oprah Winfrey interview? It’s entirely possible.

If the accusations were baseless, then the palace certainly wouldn’t want the results to be revealed. It serves them no purpose and a source was oddly vague about what the monarchy was going to do moving forward as a result of the report. They told The Daily Beast, “Recommendations will be taken forward. Lessons have been learned.” You would think there would be sweeping reforms in the palace if the story was true about Meghan’s bullying. The way everything is playing out feels a bit shady, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are again left hanging without any support from the royal family. It’s no wonder they appear to be thriving in their new life in the U.S. because their old life seems to be one disappointment after another.

