Prince Charles Had a ‘Very Special’ First Meeting With Granddaughter Lilibet

Amid all the hustle and bustle of the historic Platinum Jubilee, there were a few sweet moments and interactions between members of the royal family that were thoughtfully kept away from prying eyes and cameras. Among those reunions, Queen Elizabeth II finally got to meet her great-granddaughter and namesake Lilibet — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child. But the newly-minted 1-year-old also met another member of the family, who couldn’t have been happier to see her. Prince Charles and Lilibet reportedly met during the Platinum Jubilee, and the details of their get-together are absolutely endearing.

“It was a fantastic visit,” a source told People, who also detailed that Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, 3, was also present during the reunion. “The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time.” A previous report detailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House — and it sounds like Lilibet and Archie came along for the visit, too!

“The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them,” the source went on. The royal insider added the Prince of Wales had not seen Archie “for a bit of time.” And knowing how much Charles thrives in his role as a grandfather, we are certain he had a lovely time reconnecting with Archie and bonding with Lilibet, all without the scrutiny of cameras. “It was very special to have some time with him,” the source told the outlet. “He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing.”

During their first trip to the United Kingdom as a family, the Sussexes kept a very low-profile to ensure the focus of the celebrations were solely on Queen Elizabeth II. Naturally, reuniting with his grandmother was one of Harry’s major priorities, and he ensured the long-reigning monarch had the opportunity to meet her great-granddaughter, although the possibility for any photographs was omitted. It seems Charles’ reunion with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren followed suit, and we’re just glad to know the visit was meaningful for everyone involved.

