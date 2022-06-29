Travis Barker’s Health Scare Had Wife Kourtney Kardashian Very ‘Worried’ Before Official Diagnosis

Getting rushed to the hospital is not how Travis Barker wanted to start out his married life with Kourtney Kardashian, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday. The Blink-182 reportedly felt ill enough that it required emergency services to take him to a local hospital where he was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional medical care.

The worrisome photos first appeared on TMZ, showing the musician on a stretcher with Kardashian following close behind in an oversized black sweatsuit. A source updated People on Wednesday about Barker’s condition, revealing that “it was pancreatitis” and that is why “he was complaining of cramps.” The TMZ insider added more context to the diagnosis by sharing that the pancreatitis was caused by a “recent” colonoscopy. Pancreatitis is “the redness and swelling (inflammation) of the pancreas,” per Johns Hopkins Medicine, and it can be acute or chronic, and cause symptoms such as diarrhea, weight loss, and ongoing pain. Another Kardashian insider told People that the couple “was worried” about the situation, and that’s why they decided to call an ambulance for help.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama was also concerned about her dad and asked her Instagram Story followers to “please send your prayers” when she knew he had fallen ill. The couple has not updated their social media feeds after Tuesday’s incident, but he will likely require a few days of rest, possibly in the hospital. The diagnosis is good news to the drummer’s fans who started to get alarmed after the images leaked to the public and they realized that the last thing Barker had tweeted was the words, “God save me,” while he was probably struggling with the pain.

Alabama Barker Instagram Story. Alabama Barker/Instagram.

It’s not the ideal way to kick off newlywed life, but it was nice to see Kardashian right by his side… in sickness and in health. Here’s to a speedy recovery, Travis!

Before you go, click here to see the best photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s wedding.