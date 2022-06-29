Kate Middleton Found the Perfect Airy Dress for Summer & These 5 Styles Look So Similar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

During the summer season, we love to get creative with our attire. And when it comes to style inspiration, we just have to look across the pond for some of the best contemporary fashion blended with timeless elements. Kate Middleton has been a fashion icon for more than a decade. Since officially joining the royal family in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has wowed us with some incredible formal looks and her comfortable casual style. Recently, the mom of three sported the perfect dress for summer — and we found five similar styles at Nordstrom and on Amazon that you’ll want to add to your cart (and closet) ASAP.

Ok, we’ll level with you. It’s been almost a week since we saw Kate fashion this dress and we’re still thinking about. Just a few days a go, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse in Newmarket and enjoyed some time with the locals, as well as some soccer (or, in this case, football). Not only did Kate wear the cutest set of espadrille wedges, she paired the shoes with an airy dress that looked gorgeous.

Kate Middleton attends Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse in Newmarket MEGA.

Naturally, the dress was stylish and comfortable in equal measure. So much so, in fact, that Kate was able to kick a soccer ball in the dress! We were all about this look, so of course we spent some time scouring the internet until we found similar, affordable styles. Check out some of our favorite dupes below.

In a Dream Midi Dress by Lost + Water

Image: Lost + Water via Nordstrom Lost + Water via Nordstrom.

In a Dream Midi Dress by Lost + Water $118

You can easily take this In a Dream Midi Dress by Lost + Water from day to night with just the change of shoe or accessories. This comfortable dress also features pockets — which is always a plus.

Tiered Short Sleeve Dress by ASTR The Label

Image: ASTR The Label via Nordstrom ASTR The Label via Nordstrom

Tiered Short Sleeve Dress by ASTR The Label $89

If you’re looking for a dress that maximizes on the flowing fabric, check out the Tiered Short Sleeve Dress by ASTR The Label. This soft, simple frock will surely add a pop of color (and some comfort) to your summer wardrobe.

Euphoria Midi Dress by ASTR The Label

Image: ASTR The Label via Nordstrom ASTR The Label via Nordstrom.

Euphoria Midi Dress by ASTR The Label $138

Now, this dress will surely make a statement. The Euphoria Midi Dress by ASTR The Label is ideal for a night on the town.

Wrap Woven Midi Dress by HALOGE N ®

Image: HALOGEN® via Nordstrom HALOGEN® via Nordstrom.

Wrap Woven Midi Dress by HALOGEN® $79

The Wrap Woven Midi Dress by HALOGEN® is another great option for taking your outfit from day to night. Wear this dress around the office or while running errands, and easily dress it up with some heels and subtle accessories.

PYGFEMR Women’s Summer Tiered Dress

Image: PYGFEMR via Amazon PYGFEMR via Amazon.

PYGFEMR Women's Summer Tiered Dress $47.99 on Amazon.com

The Women’s Summer Tiered Dress by PYGFEMR literally has the season in its name — it’s meant to be! Whether you’re enjoying the weekend, or going out for a special occasion, this dress will surely make a statement.

