Cameron Diaz Was Coaxed Back to Acting With Tips on ‘How to Unretire’ from Tom Brady

In surprising Hollywood casting news, Cameron Diaz is making a return to Hollywood. After eight years away from the acting world, she is coming back to star in a Netflix comedy, Back in Action, with a co-star who worked with her on her last project, Annie, before her retirement: Jamie Foxx. It was Foxx, not Diaz, who spilled the beans about the big news — and got one of the NFL’s biggest stars to help her “unretire.”

Foxx recruited Tom Brady to give the 49-year-old star a pep talk about returning to her career in the spotlight after getting married and starting a family — and it’s hilarious and sweet all at once. Foxx recorded the conversation and then posted the audio on Twitter, writing, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Revealing to Foxx that she was “anxious” and “pacing the room” about signing on to the project, Diaz seemed game for Brady jumping into the conversation to give her a few tips (I mean, if it works for Brady, it will work for Diaz, right?). “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful and unretiring,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers athlete said. She responded, “Honestly, exactly what I needed.”

It was a wonderful lighthearted way to announce that Diaz’s retirement is officially over — and proof that unretiring is all of the rage right now. NFL fans know that Brady retired for a few short months from football only to reverse his decision in hopes of capturing another Super Bowl title for his team. Now, the Charlie’s Angels star is drawing inspiration from his big move and dusting off her acting chops after eight years away from Hollywood.

