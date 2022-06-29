Busy Philipps’ Latest Comments on Plastic Surgery Rumors Are A Reminder Women Do Change After Turning 19 Years Old

Busy Philipps has been in the spotlight for over two decades and throughout her career, people have spurred on plastic surgery rumors — and she’s decided to set the record straight.

In a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Philipps finally set the record straight on if she’s gotten any work done. In true Philipps fashion, she gave a short and sweet answer: “No Botox, no fillers.” But she added that she gets disheartened when very young people get work done: “I get disappointed when very young women start to f*** with their faces. People have actually accused me of work, [but] I’ve been on camera since I was 19 years old.”

The Girls5eva star also used her answer to widen the conversation to a different topic: women’s ever-changing faces and bodies. “My face as a teenager and my face today is totally different because of having children, the hormones, losing and gaining weight, working out, structurally, I can’t even explain to you how different I look now.”

As she said, she’s been on camera since she was a teenager — things change. “My only point is that… 23-year-olds, calm down… Your face is going to change… you lose the baby fat. And post-children, post-baby, there’s like a hormonal shift.”

In the same interview, she also didn’t rule out the possibility of getting work done in the future. Her life philosophy is: “My rules in life are there are no rules.”

Many stars have called out the rumors that assume they’ve gotten plastic surgery, like Eva Mendes and Salma Hayek. But just as many have proudly talked about their plastic surgery and how it’s helped their confidence. But like Philipps says: “No judgment” — you do what makes you happy!

Before you go, click here to see more moms who’ve opened up about their plastic surgery procedures.

