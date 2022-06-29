Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul Look Like a Hollywood Power Couple at ‘Great Gatsby-Inspired Ball’

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul are often spotted courtside at a basketball game, but we rarely get to see the duo dressed up for a glamorous night on the town. The couple headed to New York City to celebrate the wedding of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Kevin Love and model Kate Bock, where there was a very specific dress code.

“We wanted to do an old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball. We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant,” Love explained to People. Adele and Rich looked ultra-chic in their formalwear with the sports agent wearing a classic tuxedo and the “Easy On Me” singer donning a strapless black gown paired with a red lip and cat-eye makeup. (See the photos HERE.) They posed with Paul’s client, and good friend, LeBron James and his wife Savannah, who all looked happy to be in each other’s company.

With Adele at the top of her game in the music world, and Paul repping some of the sports world’s most elite athletes, this dynamic duo are major players in the entertainment industry. They are nearing their one-year anniversary after they began dating in July 2021 and judging from the happy homeowner snapshot she posted on Instagram, they are reportedly living together at the residence she bought from Sylvester Stallone.

The couple has weathered a few breakup rumors, but they never really answered the engagement ring question after Adele was spotted wearing a massive rock on that finger. Judging from their elegant night on the town, their relationship is in full swing — they don’t need a piece of jewelry to confirm their love.

