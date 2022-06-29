Prince William’s Run-In With a Photographer Reminds Us of the Invasive Treatment Princess Diana Faced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From the time Prince William was a baby, cameras followed him everywhere. It’s a unique part of the Duke of Cambridge’s life he’s had to accept over the years, and the future king has seemingly handled that publicly scrutiny well. But a boundary was clearly crossed following a confrontation between William and a photographer, and the interaction reminded us that the invasive treatment William’s mother, Princess Diana, faced at the hands of the press and paparazzi still persists.

According to a new report from The Telegraph, a video has circulated showing the Duke of Cambridge confronting a photographer while the dad of three was on a bike ride with his family near Sandringham. The video, which was filmed roughly one year ago, has been viewed by thousands, and Kensington Palace is trying to have the clip taken down, citing a breach of the family’s privacy, per the outlet. The clip (which we will not be sharing) reportedly depicts William reprimanding the photographer in question while the incident was filmed, all the while his family is situated off-camera.

The confrontation offers all-too-familiar echoes of what Princess Diana endured at the hands of pervasive press, who routinely followed Princess Diana, cameras flashing with unyielding vigor. Longtime royal family fans will remember well how much the late Princess of Wales tried to protect her two sons from the press — doing her best to give young William and Prince Harry as close-to-normal an upbringing as she could away from prying eyes. While things have changed since Diana’s tragic death, it’s clear her loss is still felt.

In instances like this, it’s hard to not think of Diana and how much she had to go through in the spotlight. To this day, William and Harry are acutely aware of how the press often targeted Diana, and the intrusive tactics they employed to get photos of her. Indeed, it’s a cycle William and Harry want to break for themselves and their families. We truly hope this incident is an anomaly for William, wife Kate Middleton, and the couple’s three young children.

