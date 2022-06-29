Miranda Lambert Isn’t Interested in Your Opinion About Her Life After Blake Shelton Divorce

Miranda Lambert might be in the happiest time in her life right now with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, but it wasn’t easy getting there. The country music star had to reset her life after her divorce from Blake Shelton after four years of marriage, but it changed her life for the better.

In a new interview with People, Lambert shared that it’s been “a long journey” to get “to a great place” in her life. “My manager’s been good about asking me to ‘sit in my life.’ Country music is a huge part of my life, but it’s not fully who I am,” she explained. That sometimes meant sitting in uncomfortable moments as she navigated her life without Shelton and got involved in several romances that kept her in the tabloids regularly. “When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better,” she said. “And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better.”

Revealing that she was “broken down pretty good,” Lambert had to figure out what she wanted in life, and that meant getting to know herself all over again. That’s when things started to fall into place. “I got to a really good place with myself,” the “Hell on Heels” singer admitted. “Then I met my husband.” She’s been married to McLoughlin for three years, and the retired New York City cop has gone from city life to country life, which has worked out well for both of them. Lambert has also learned to be content with making choices that work for her, she doesn’t need any outside input. “I just don’t give two s**ts about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music, or anything else. I just care that I’m being me,” she said.

Lambert knows that the challenges she faced in her divorce from Shelton only prepared her for the sweet side of life she is now experiencing. “Without the hard stuff — the chaos, the crazy schedule, the heartbreak, the falling in love, the falling out of love — I wouldn’t be who I am. I’m thankful for the lessons, even though they hurt at the time,” she said. Now, she’s doing life on her terms — and it’s the best place to be.

