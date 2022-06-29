Ciara Reveals How Her Kids Future & Sienna Handled Being in the Recording Studio for the First Time

Ciara’s family-friendly jam of the summer “Treat” has a lot more sweetness between the lines. Not only is it a surprise collaboration with Kellogg’s, but it features two of her adorable children Future, 8, and Sienna, 5.

While this is the first track featuring both of her children together, she actually had her son Future take part in the song “I Got You.” The Grammy-winning singer and performer recently told us in an exclusive interview with Deputy Editor Erika Janes about what it was like having the kids in the recording studio with her: “It was so much fun, they were really focused. I loved that they were so into it!”

She also said that when guests came over, they’d excitedly show them “their new track.” Ciara couldn’t help but gush about them, saying, “they’re so proud of it!”

Now the track is all about enjoying time with your beloved family and the traditions you cultivate. Ciara’s family traditions are all about enjoying the little things. “Me and my family love everything from making food, making Rice Krispies Treats together down to little league and playing sports. Dancing, singing together — it’s the simple things for us.” She added, “With kids, you don’t need much for them to have the best time.”

She also said she’s excited to see what path they end up choosing and as a parent, she’ll support them throughout it all. When asked if she sees them as future performers, she said she’s going to wait and see. “We’ll have to see what time tells us. I think anything is possible for them. The sky is the limit and there’s no telling what direction they’ll go in.”

The “Greatest Love” singer added: “Future loves music and sports. Sienna loves music. I think she’s going to run the world one day. She is 5 going on 21 for sure.”

Ciara shares one son named Future Zahir, 8, with ex-fiancé Future. She also has two children with her husband, quarterback Russell Wilson named Sienna Princess, 5, and Win Harrison, 1.

This adorable family song also has a contest attached to it. You can win a chance to be in the music video alongside the Wilson fam and win Rice Krispies Treats for a year. See the details HERE.

“Treat” is now streaming everywhere.

