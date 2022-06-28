New Parents Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Glowing in These New Vacation Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child earlier this year, and we’re sure it’s been crazy in the Chopra-Jonas household. However, the new parents decided to take a vacation and make the most of their time on this romantic getaway. Get ready for some sizzling swimsuit shots and adorable PDA moments.

On June 26, Chopra posted a slew of photos on her Instagram from her and Jonas’ recent trip to Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos. Chopra posted the pics with the simple caption: “💋❤️🙏🏽 @nickjonas #islandgirl #photodump.”

They say a picture says a thousand words and, boy, you could write a romance novel from this post. In the first photo, we see Chopra give her hubby a kiss on the cheek while the ocean is behind them, followed by a touchy snapshot of the two lovebirds on a boat. In the ninth photo, we see the new parents literally glowing while on the beach. Jonas has his arms wrapped around Chopra as she rocks a stunning and revealing halter bikini.

We also get pics of Chopra running to the ocean in a vibrant yellow swimsuit, one of her lounging in a chic athleisure set, a video of her floating in the ocean in an olive swimsuit, a pic of her leg, their gorgeous venue, her drink, and a snippet of her walking on the sandy beach.

So Chopra and Jonas are absolutely adorable, this isn’t new information. But we adore how happy the pair look on their trip as first-time parents!

Chopra and Jonas started dating in May 2018 after meeting through their agents, and Jonas proposed two months later. They married later that year in two lavish ceremonies honoring both sides of the family. In Jan. 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

