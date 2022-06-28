Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Low-Key Vacation to Israel Is a Sharp Contrast to Latest Donald Trump News

After their videotaped appearances at the first public hearing of the House January 6 committee, it appears Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner traveled halfway across the globe to get out of the public eye for vacation. Where did they turn up? In Tel Aviv, Israel, where the paparazzi caught them in a very relaxed moment exiting a beachside restaurant on Sunday night.

The couple, who were dressed casually and sported a glowing suntan from their holiday, held hands as they smiled at each other. (See the photos HERE.) Ivanka wore a sleeveless, dark-wash denim dress with white sneakers — and oddly enough, dark sunglasses even though it was nighttime. Kushner kept it simple with black pants and a white t-shirt as he uncharacteristically showed some PDA by putting his arm around her shoulder. Their security guards tried to block the paparazzo, but according to Ynet News, it was Ivanka who “instructed them to let him get the coveted snaps.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were reportedly very busy making plans in anticipation of the 2020 election results. https://t.co/MGfdg4eWJ7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 8, 2022

This photo opportunity might have been their way of showing that everything is OK in their world as Washington, D.C. continues to hear witness testimony about Jan. 6, 2021. Things aren’t so great in former President Donald Trump’s orbit right now with Democrats like Rules Committee Chair Rep. Jim McGovern calling for Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute him. “Trump was told the mob was armed. He sent them to the Capitol to kill us,” the representative from Massachusetts tweeted. “He wanted to go into the House Chamber to overturn the election. He assaulted a Secret Service agent who told him no. He must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ivanka and Kushner seem to be doing their best to keep their distance from Donald Trump, a practice they reportedly established after the November 2020 election was called for Joe Biden. They are probably trying to keep an air of calm around them as the former president swirls in a bubble of chaos from his final White House days. Let’s see if this strategy works for Ivanka and Kushner, whose paparazzi photos make it look like they don’t have a care in the world.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.