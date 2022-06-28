Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals the Very Hollywood Reason Why She’s BFFs With Dakota Johnson

There is something to be said about nepotism in Hollywood because it does exist when it comes to careers, but also when it comes to friendships. Dakota Johnson understands why Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough became her ride-or-die when they were teens because it relates to their family’s careers in the public eye.

The teens had a very LA moment meeting somewhere around their 15th or 16th year in an In-N-Out parking lot with Keough calling her “the coolest girl in town” to Vanity Fair in a profile about Johnson. Their fast friendship took on a very Almost Famous movie vibe as they told everyone they met that they were “twins” — OK, we could see people believing that small lie. “We had boyfriends that were in a band together who hung out on the Sunset Strip, and we were basically the only girls,” Keough continued.

With both teens having Hollywood lineage — one as The King’s granddaughter, and the other as the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanin Griffith — life in the public eye “can sometimes mess with people, but Dakota has not changed,” according to Keough. The Daisy Jones & the Six star confirms that Johnson has always stayed grounded despite her famous parents, a comforting feeling for Keough, who doesn’t feel the need to be the cover story of every tabloid. “She always felt older and wiser than everybody else. I remember reading that somebody once said, ‘You’re either in love with Emmylou Harris or you haven’t met her yet.’ I feel like that about Dakota,” Keough added.

The duo’s friendship has endured almost two decades, and they’ve kept their BFF status under the radar until now. With both of the continuing to see their profiles rise in Hollywood, they offer each other a safe space from the glaring heat of the spotlight. They don’t lean too far into their family’s Hollywood history because they are busy working on careers based on their own merits.

