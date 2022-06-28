Sylvester Stallone Calls Daughter Sistine ‘the Greatest Gift’ in Sweet 24th Birthday Post

Sylvester Stallone was feeling a little sentimental on Monday as his daughter Sistine celebrated her 24th birthday. The Rambo star made sure to honor her big day by sharing a carousel of snapshots from his personal collection on his Instagram account.

The first image had Sylvester and Sistine looking like twins in dark sunglasses and showing off their best red-carpet mug. He’s smoking a cigar while she gently cradles the family dog while they are out on the water. He even included the cutest throwback photo of Sistine with her blonde hair in an adorable bob with thick bangs. He captioned the collection of pictures, “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE! Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift!“

There have been benefits to having a world-famous dad, according to Sistine. She and older sister Sophia, 25, and younger sister Scarlet, 20, revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in 2018 that they used to scroll through Sylvester’s phone to get the phone numbers of his famous friends. A personal favorite of theirs? Liam Hemsworth. “I called him,” Sistine laughed. “He never answered.” Oh well, it’s at least a good story to tell at cocktail parties.

The trio has become famous in their own right, diving into the world of acting and modeling, and drawing attention any time the three of them show up on a red carpet. Sylvester is obviously a proud dad to have his three daughters follow in his Hollywood footsteps — and maybe one of them will have the same action-star status in the future.

