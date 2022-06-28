Tiger Woods’ Ex-Mistress Rachel Uchitel Reportedly Has More to Say About Their Affair in Tell-All Book

If you thought the Rachel Uchitel-Tiger Woods saga was over, think again. There appears to be another chapter in this story that came to light in 2009, and here we are 13 years later with new details about the affair possibly coming our way.

According to Page Six, Uchitel is being represented by a top book agent, who is shopping her tell-all memoir, which is reportedly going to include her time with the golfer, her affair with former Bones star David Boreanaz, and the death of her fiancé Andy O’Grady in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. While her story was covered heavily over a decade ago, the controversial public personality likely feels there is renewed interest in her journey, especially after her participation in the 2021 HBO documentary, Tiger.

It’s unclear how much she will be able to talk about the elite golfer in her tell-all book, though. After their affair came to light, she was pushed into signing a strict NDA in exchange for $5 million. Woods and his legal team pursued her for $3 million after they argued she had violated the agreement by appearing Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and agreeing to an OK! magazine interview where the headline mentioned Woods’ name.

Uchitel decided to participate in the HBO documentary “because [she] wanted people to see what really happened. She explained to Extra, “I was not a mistress, and I was in a real relationship, and I want people to leave me alone about it. I made a bad decision. And I regret it, and I’m embarrassed about it and my apology is to two people, not the world, two people.” There’s probably going to be strong interest in her book, especially if she can dish the Woods affair details. Even though 13 years have gone by, the downfall (and comeback) of the golfer is still a hot topic that fascinates the public.

