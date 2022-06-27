Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Kids Lola & Nakoa-Wolf Are Their Parents’ Lookalikes in Rare Snapshot

Jason Momoa shared a rare photo of his two kids with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, and it’s so adorable to see how much they look like their superstar parents. Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, recently attended a UN conference for ocean conservation with their dad and they looked so proud to be a part of his activist work.

The Aquaman star, who wore a dusty-rose suit with a crisp white shirt, was sandwiched between his two kids in the snapshot. (See the photos HERE.) Lola, looking just like Bonet with her dark curly locks, was very on-trend with her bold green suit. Nakoa-Wolf is his dad’s doppelgänger with his stylishly messy flowing hair and fashions that looked like it was straight out of Momoa’s closet: armbands, a vest, and colorful jeans. The young teens huddled in close to the 42-year-old actor and smiled gently at the camera.

Momoa wrote a long caption to discuss how honored he was to be a part of the conference. “With great respect, admiration, and humility, I join the UN family and commit to the critically important work: to manage, protect and preserve the Ocean and all living creatures on our beautiful, BLUE planet,” he wrote. “We must seek to right the wrongs we have done against our children and grandchildren, turn the tide on our irresponsible stewardship, and build momentum for a future where humanity can once again live in harmony with nature.” Of course, there was also a very personal message for Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa added, “papa loves you babies. mahalo for standing by my side. aloha j.”

Despite their parents’ separation, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf have slowly been stepping out into the spotlight. We saw the dynamic brother-sister duo supporting their half-sister Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of The Batman in March. It was another stylish appearance, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see these siblings perhaps join their talented family on the big or small screen sometime soon.

