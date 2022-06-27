Elizabeth Hurley Finds the Perfect Way to Celebrate the Summer ‘Sunshine’ in Stunning Yellow Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is roaring into the summer season with her latest bikini looks from her swimsuit line. She’s also reminding all of us to take a little time for ourselves over the warmer months to enjoy a bike ride, a day at the beach, or whatever makes us step away from our laptops to relax.

Her stylish summer look involves a gorgeous yellow bikini with braided embellishments on the sides of the swimsuit bottoms. She let the sunny outfit do all of the talking as she posed up against a wall and on her bike by the beach. Her hair was styled with soft waves as if she just stepped out of the ocean. The third snapshot in her Instagram carousel featured the perfect summer beach coverup or evening sundress — the floral pattern is versatile for day-to-night styling. She shared that her fashion line is having a sale, so “Let the sunshine in…” with her “favourite yellow pieces.”

The 57-year-actress has been strategic about how she promotes her small business. She kept sales brisk during the pandemic by thinking outside the box on her Instagram page. “I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising,” she told Extra in 2021. “So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower.” By being creative with her photography, Hurley was able to capture a lot of views on her social media page, which translated to sales.

It’s a great way to keep her swimwear line in the news and keep her fans happy with her latest beachside — or other creative location — snapshot.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.