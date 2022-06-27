Katie Holmes Took Another Major Step in Her Relationship With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III at PDA-Filled Weekend

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III seem to be on the fast track when it comes to their relationship. The musician has already met her daughter, 16-year-old Suri Cruise, but the former Dawson’s Creek star had some catching up to do on Wooten’s side of the family.

That item on the list appears to be taken care of as the loving duo attended the wedding of one of Wooten’s best friends over the weekend in Montauk, New York. Holmes was able to meet some of the Broadway star’s family members, so this relationship must be getting serious. “Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her,” a source told Us Weekly. “Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone.” Holmes even snapped images of her handsome beau as he walked down the aisle as the best man — that’s a proud girlfriend.

The insider also added the couple was very hands-on with each other at the reception. “Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again,” they added. Calling Holmes and Wooten “affectionate,” the source made a pretty bold statement declaring “they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw” — especially when the 43-year-old actress danced with him in an “adorably sultry way.” When he was off doing groomsman duties, Holmes even entertained herself with his family members — a nice way to get to know everyone in a fun setting.

Holmes and Wooten were first spotted together in late April as they were captured by the paparazzi enjoying a spring day in New York City. He spent the afternoon with her and her mom, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes, so this relationship might have been going on far longer than anyone ever realized. With both sides of the family in on the relationship now, it will be interesting to see where the couple will take their PDA-packed love next.

