Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Closed Out One of the Biggest Shows During Paris Fashion Week

Lourdes Leon’s modeling career just keeps growing. The talented 25-year-old has already made a name for herself starring in a number of fashion campaigns. And now, she can add yet another runway to her résumé. Madonna’s daughter closed out one of the biggest shows during Paris Fashion Week, and the photos are just as fabulous as you’d expect.

Lourdes hit the catwalk in one of Marine Serre’s bodysuits from their spring 2023 collection. The tight-fitting All Over Moon Catsuit featured a bold pattern and plenty of accessories. Lourdes was practically dripping in gold, rocking layered necklaces, bracelets, and chains around her waist that complimented the ensemble.

Lourdes Leon walks the runway for the Marine Serre Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Laurent VU/SIPA.

But Lourdes didn’t just hit the runway — she was the last model on the catwalk, and closed out the fashion show. It’s yet another accomplishment the 25-year-old can add to her burgeoning career. Prior to attending Paris Fashion Week, Lourdes showed off some of her moves in a video for Mugler. And long before that, Lourdes collaborated with the likes of Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, and recently Calvin Klein.

Lourdes Leon walks the runway for the Marine Serre Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Laurent VU/SIPA.

With each week that passes, it feels like Lourdes is adding more and more names to the list of designers she’s had the opportunity to work with. We’ve been really impressed by how far the young model’s career has come thus far. And we can only imagine what’s in store for the 25-year-old in the time ahead.

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

