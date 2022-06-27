Kanye West Hasn’t Let Kim Kardashian Go Completely After He Subtly Mentions Her at 2022 BET Awards

After months of trying to win Kim Kardashian back, Kanye West has been staying out of the public eye and has finally taken a hands-off approach from interfering in her relationship with Pete Davidson. However, a surprise appearance at the BET Awards on Sunday night gave the Yeezy founder the perfect opportunity to mention his ex-wife.

He presented Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award sporting the most unusual outfit, which isn’t unexpected from the fashion trendsetter. Wearing a face mask, sunglasses, a baseball cap, gloves, and an oversized bomber jacket, Kanye was making an accessorized style statement and one that shows how much he’s enjoying being “off the grid.” Even though the moment wasn’t about him, he talked about the ways Combs had influenced his life.

“I go to him for advice to this day,” Kanye told the audience. “He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are, thanks for that Puff.” While the rapper didn’t elaborate further as to whether Combs shaped who he chose to marry, they both had long relationships with women named Kim. (Combs’ ex Kim Porter passed away in 2018.) It feels like a very Kanye thing to do — making sure he subtly references Kim any chance he gets because he knows it will draw attention.

Kim hasn’t looked back after she and Kanye split in 2021, she’s been busy with her blossoming romance with Davidson, which includes their matching hair color right now. But the Skims entrepreneur hasn’t forgotten about Kanye either. She gave him a loving tribute on Father’s Day, writing on Instagram, “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” Their once-rocky relationship seems to have shifted to a much more peaceful place, which is not only good for their four kids, but also for their co-parenting partnership.

