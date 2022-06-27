Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Trying To Have Prince Harry Attend This Upcoming Royal Family Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Prince William and Prince Harry’s royal feud seemingly continues, Kate Middleton has been doing everything she can behind-the-scenes to quell tensions between the two brothers. Based on previous reports, the Duchess of Cambridge has been trying to get her husband and brother-in-law back on the same page, and another upcoming royal event might set the perfect stage for William and Harry to reconnect. Kate reportedly wants to invite Harry to her joint 40th birthday party with William, offering the brothers another chance to repair their relationship.

“According to a very good source, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is very keen for Harry to be invited [to her and William’s joint birthday party],” royal insider Neil Sean said, per The Daily Express. As we’ve seen over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has always shared a unique bond with her brother-in-law, one that’s surely been impacted by William and Harry’s ongoing feud. Sean even noted how Kate “was very close to him, had a very good, close bond and relationship.”

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to help bridge the gap between Prince William and Prince Harry. https://t.co/kRZNZpmrtq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 22, 2022

Naturally, by inviting Harry to the Cambridge’s birthday celebrations, it would offer the brothers yet another chance to put the past behind them and move forward. “Apparently she thinks this would be an actual great way of bonding together,” Sean continued. “Birthdays are a time, as she’s pointed out, of celebration, families, and having loved ones around you.”

There were very few signs during the recent Platinum Jubilee that Harry and William made an effort to reconnect at all. Of course, the brothers may have been more focused on ensuring all eyes were on their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the historic celebrations. With each opportunity that goes by, however, we can’t help but wonder what the future holds for William and Harry’s relationship. But this new report suggesting Kate is doing all she can to bring the two brothers together definitely gives us hope.

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.

