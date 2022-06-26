Karlie Kloss & Ivanka Trump’s Reactions to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned Shows There’s Still an Ideological Rift Between Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

On June 24, 2022, the landmark case of Roe v. Wade that made abortion a constitutional right was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022. Many celebrities have taken to the streets to protest, including Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner. However, quite a few have stayed silent, including Kloss’ sister-in-law Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner.

Right when the news broke, Kloss and Kushner didn’t hesitate to show their support by protesting.

Kloss also took to social media to repost what the three judges who opposed the overturning had to say.

Kloss reposted quotes from Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan with the caption, “The sheer reality of this decision is beyond comprehension. These are the opinions of the 3 dissenting Justices (those who voted against this decision). As we take action, I encourage you to support smaller abortion care providers like @plannedparenthood_stl_swmo and @abortioncarenetwork”

Her coding company Kode with Klossy also made a statement, tweeting, “Her coding company Kode with Klossy.”

Today, tomorrow, and forever, we stand with all those impacted by the recent decision impacting Roe v. Wade. — Kode With Klossy (@kodewithklossy) June 24, 2022

Kloss and Josh have been vocal, unlike Ivanka and Jared Kushner have been silent on social media.

Both Ivanka and Jared are known advisors who advocated overturning abortion rights. Back in 2018, the Planned Parenthood CEO told People that Jared and Ivanka allegedly offered a bribe of sorts to stop abortions. In her memoir Make Trouble: Stand Up, Speak Out, and Find the Courage to Lead , she revealed the two offered a trade: “an increase in federal funding for Planned Parenthood in exchange for its agreement to stop providing abortions.”

This isn’t the first time the couples have had an ideological rift between one another. Kloss once called out her sister-in-law about defending her father former President Donald Trump.

In case you didn’t know (most people don’t), Kloss and Ivanka are sisters-in-law. Kloss and Josh started dating in 2012, married in 2018, and welcomed their first child in March 2021. Josh is the younger brother of Jared, who married Ivanka in 2009 and has three children with her.

