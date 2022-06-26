Sarah Jessica Parker Pleads With Fans to Stop Calling Her ‘Brave’ for Aging in the Public Eye

Chances are, you remember when Sarah Jessica Parker made headlines everywhere for proudly showing her natural, gray hair on the cover of Vogue and on her show And Just Like That… While that was a momentous occasion for many, Parker wants to move past it.

Earlier this week, she told Allure that she doesn’t pay much mind to natural aging. “I just don’t understand why I’m supposed to be spending that much time thinking about it,” she said.“It’s not that I’m purposefully dismissive or delusional. But I don’t really ponder it. There’s been far more peripheral chatter about my time spent on earth than I’ve spent thinking about it myself.”

She said that the conversation got so overwhelming that she grew tired of being called “brave” for showing her natural grays. “It became months and months of conversation about how brave I am for having gray hair. I was like, please please applaud someone else’s courage on something!”

In the same interview, she once again called out the double standard women and men face with gray hair. The Sex and the City star said when she was out with her friend Andy Cohen, both rocking their gray manes, no one mentioned him. “Andy has a full head of beautiful gray hair. But no one mentioned him sitting right next to me. Not a soul.”

Parker is making it clear that she didn’t rock her grays to make a statement, she just wanted to feel comfortable in her own skin. “When I walk out the door, I want to feel OK — according to my standards … I’m not without vanity. I guess I just don’t care enough about everybody else’s opinion,” she said.

The actress and Broadway star has been very outspoken about fighting back on ageism since 2021, discussing the harsh tabloids and double standards. But it’s clear Parker wants openly aging in the public eye to be the norm, not something to be considered a rarity.

