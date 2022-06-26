Prince George Channeled His Father Prince William’s Activist Spirit in This Sweet & Simple Way

It seems that Prince George is taking after his father Prince William in more ways than one, including his passion for environmental issues. At only eight years old, George wants to help make a difference by helping save the environment like his dad. And it’s reported Prince George’s first step into activism was a bake sale.

According to The Independent, George decided to organize a bake sale during the COVID-19 lockdown to raise money for a charity that’s very near and dear to his father’s heart. George ended up raising an undisclosed amount for the charity Tusk, a charity that works to protect endangered species in Africa.

“Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during the lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa’s wildlife,” the chief executive of Tusk Charlie Mayhew said.

Prince William has been a royal patron of Tusk since 2005. As many know, William is a huge environmentalist and activist, frequently donating time and money to different environmental causes from around the world.

Apparently, the concept of extinction struck a chord with George. William previously told Sky News back in 2020 that he and his children adore watching environment documentaries together. “Having watched so many David Attenborough documentaries recently with my children, they absolutely love them.” However, there was one that George couldn’t bear. William added, “The most recent one — the extinction one — actually George, and I had to turn it off. We got so sad about it halfway through.” William even said that George requested they stop watching it altogether.

The Prince continued, adding: “Why has it come to this? You know, he’s seven years old, and he’s asking me these questions already. He really feels it, and I think every seven-year-old out there can relate to that.”

George is the eldest child of William and Kate Middleton, who also has a daughter named Princess Charlotte, 7, and a son named Prince Louis, 4.

