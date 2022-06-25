Meghan Markle Has Come Up With a New Ñame for Herself as Prince Harry’s Wife

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle has been known by a lot of names: Duchess of Sussex, Rachel Zane in Suits, and now, “pwife.” One of her BFFs Delfina Blaquier couldn’t help but gush about Meghan, affectionately giving her the proud new nickname of a fellow polo wife, or “pwife.”

She posted a paparazzi snapshot of her and Meghan on her Instagram on June 24. “M – looking forward to many more of these times with you and H,” she said in the caption. “Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone knew you the way you are. My sister ❤️, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this 😂”

She added, “Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time. You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling ❤️”

Blaquier ended it by saying: “Can’t be possible, that this is the only #pwife picture we have together 🙄 Vamos #LosPadresPoloTeam !!!”

You can see the photo and post HERE.

In the photo, we see a snapshot of the two during a polo match earlier this month in Santa Barbara, Calif. We see Meghan rocking the denim outfit the internet went crazy for and Blaquier wore a darling burnt sienna and white look.

We love this girl power moment between these loving best friends and we hope they get more photos of them together, as Blaquier wants!

For those that don’t know, Blaquier is an Argentine businesswoman and former high jumper who married polo player Nacho Figueras in 2004. They have four children together. Now, the pair have been buddies with Meghan and Prince Harry for years and even attended their royal wedding in 2018.

