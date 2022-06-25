Selma Blair Looks Breathtaking in an Olive Bikini as She Celebrates Her 50th Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While the world is in disarray, leave it to Selma Blair to give us a ray of sunshine. On June 23, Blair posted a series of photos to her Instagram for her 50th birthday, and a couple of them are of her looking stunning while rocking an olive bikini.

The Cruel Intentions star posted the jaw-dropping birthday post with the caption, “50 years. And I woke sober and happy and groggy. And filled with love and messages. Dad even encouraged Arthur to make a real card after a few prank efforts from the lil Saint. We jumped in the pool and snapped a shot to commemorate. Naturally. And so I can write how much I appreciate you all.”

She added, “I wouldn’t be in this incredible time of my life, in a rainbow float, in the sun, amazed at how I have grown up. Grown wiser. Grown more at peace. Because of you. The love. The atta girl you all gave me to open up. And be freeeeeee. Of the bad parts. Perspective. Bless it. Happy birthday to all of us. 🎂”

In the first two unfiltered photos, we see Blair looking breathtaking while she’s swimming the day away in her bikini. We also get a peek at her dog and then we end the post on a snapshot of her son enjoying the sun, with an adorable hand-written card for his superstar mama.

Blair welcomed her son Arthur in July 2011 with her ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick.

We love these snapshots of her, along with this reflective post on her journey. Blair has been very open over the years about her health and sobriety. She recently released her powerful memoir Mean Baby earlier this year, giving fans a deeper glimpse into her life.

In a previous interview with Town and Country, Blair talked about how she stays grateful throughout it all because she loves being an inspiration for people. “I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me. I’m very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people.”

Happy belated birthday!

