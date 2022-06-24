Elizabeth Hurley’s Sizzling Low-Cut Red Gown Turned Up the Heat at Summer Bash in Berlin

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to show up on a red carpet, and we are not talking about just a pretty dress — we are talking about a head-turning gown. The 57-year-old actress attended the Raffaello Summer Day party in Berlin, Germany, but all eyes were on her when she stepped in front of the photographers.

Wearing a red-sequin gown that sparkled under the paparazzi’s flashes, the show-stopping design of the dress was the V-shaped neckline that hugged her gorgeous curves. She kept her hair flowing in beachy waves that softly framed her face and she added a smoky eye for dramatic effect. Hurley accessorized the fashionable outfit with a simple gold clutch and strappy sandals to keep the focus all on her.

Elizabeth Hurley Jens Kalaene/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images.

It sounds like the Father Christmas Is Back star had a blast at the event, too. She shared snapshots from her night on the red carpet and with her gal pals, who all wore equally colorful styles to celebrate. Hurley captioned the Instagram carousel, “High jinks in Germany last night for the @raffaello Summer Party. Always lovely to see some gorgeous girlfriends.” This isn’t the only glamorous moment she has had recently. Hurley also posed with her son, Damian, 20, in their Versace outfits for her birthday — it was a wonderful way to honor her long history with the designer because we all remember that iconic safety-pin dress.

Elizabeth Hurley Jens Kalaene/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images.

The 1994 fashion history moment happened by accident because Hurley couldn’t find anyone to loan her a gown for then-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s movie premiere. “In those days, I had no idea about fashion,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.” Well, look at how things have come full circle, everyone wants to dress Hurley now.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.