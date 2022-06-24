Khloé Kardashian Revealed the Surprising Quality That’s A ‘Big Turn-On’

Khloé Kardashian is feeling good as a single woman and she’s teasing what it takes to get a date with her. Of course, there are rumors that there is a mystery man in her life, so is she teasing him or a future paramour? We will let you decide.

For anyone who has followed the Kardashian clan over the years, it’s no secret that the Good American founder’s love of organization is the key to her happiness. From color-coordinated candy to alternately stacked cookies, Khloé’s pantry is a work of art — and Hot Ones host Sean Evans let her know how much he appreciated her “impressive kitchen pantry.” Well, that was music to the 37-year-old reality star’s ears. She responded coyly, “I don’t know if you’re flirting with me but that’s the best flirting you could ever give me, Complimenting my pantry? Sure, whatever you want, you’re gonna get after this, OK?”

.@khloekardashian showed off an orange bikini to highlight her clothing brand's latest summer swim collection. ☀️ https://t.co/xQzP8VCPnq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 24, 2022

Now, here is where future dates should take notes. She joked (although we think she’s low-key serious about this), “I love a good organized anything. It’s a big turn-on for me.” Khloé is not the type to love a guy who leaves socks and boxer shorts all over the house, she needs a home that has order to it. The cleaning gene must run in the family because even big sis Kim Kardashian joked in the premiere episode of The Kardashians that cleaning her kids’ playroom “makes [her] horny.”

All of her teasing comes on the heels of the hot speculation about her dating status and that reported private equity investor that Kim introduced her to. His name hasn’t surfaced yet, but we imagine there are plenty of tabloids sleuthing around to find out. Let’s hope that Khloé’s man is ready to treat her like a queen after her tumultuous situation with Tristan Thompson. She deserves to live in a happy bubble of love instead dealing with the constant headlines about her ex-boyfriend’s mess.

